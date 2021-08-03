SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.97 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.270 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.91.

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 18,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,822. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

