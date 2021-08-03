SONM (BEP-20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110,440.00 (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. SONM (BEP-20) has a market capitalization of $759,138.37 and approximately $110,440.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,999 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Trading

