SONM [old] Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SONM [old] has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SONM [old] has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One SONM [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] (SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

