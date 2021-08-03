Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $226.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $906.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Sotera Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

