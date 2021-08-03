Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Source Energy Services stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
