Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$2.10

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Source Energy Services stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

