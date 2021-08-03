Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of SMBC opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

