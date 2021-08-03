S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $475.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.33.

NYSE SPGI opened at $434.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $436.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

