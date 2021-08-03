SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.20% of SP Plus worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday.

Shares of SP opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

