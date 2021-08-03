SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.39. 317,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

