SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 190,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,249. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

