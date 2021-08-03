SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 1,027,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,381,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.