SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.77% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 271,419 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000.

DWX stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

