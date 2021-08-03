SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $489.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,715. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

