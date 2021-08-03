Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $408.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

