Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 623,400 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

