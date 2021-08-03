Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.17 ($2.62).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.53. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of £916.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

