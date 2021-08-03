Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.16.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $822.27. 13,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $804.23. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

