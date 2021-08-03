Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.99 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

