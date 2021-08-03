Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 150 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,669. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of -329.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

