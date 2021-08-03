Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 33,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 44,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.14%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.