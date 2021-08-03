Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 975 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,499. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $621.06. 33,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $631.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $570.60. The company has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

