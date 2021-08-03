Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,599,478. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.98. 14,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

