Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.