SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

