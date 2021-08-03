Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.26 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.82.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 768,119 shares of company stock valued at $171,797,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

