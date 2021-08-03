Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at Raymond James

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.62.

Shares of Square stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.75. Square has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,119 shares of company stock valued at $171,797,464 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

