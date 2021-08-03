Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 15,464 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

EYE stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

