Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 33,029 Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.