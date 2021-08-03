Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,355 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Biodesix worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 49,262 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

