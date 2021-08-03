Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,088 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.