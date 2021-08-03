Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

NYSE LDOS opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

