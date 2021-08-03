SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

