Stafi Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stafi has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00265243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

