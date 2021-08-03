STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

STAG stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,391.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 500,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

