Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter.

SGU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 8,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,893. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $472.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

