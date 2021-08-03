State Auto Financial (STFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

