State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

