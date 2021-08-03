State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,535,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

