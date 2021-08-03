State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 85,189 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ERII stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

