State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 900 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,647,000 after acquiring an additional 124,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

