State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

AMTI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

