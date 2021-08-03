State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.08 Million Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $156,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 234.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $316,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VBIV stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.03. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. On average, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

