State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVXL. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

