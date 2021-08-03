State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 65 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $174.52 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.77. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

