Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

SCM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,168. The stock has a market cap of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

