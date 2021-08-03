Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 28.2% in the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 118.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 330.2% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 257,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 176,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $676.62 million, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

