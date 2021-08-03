Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 49,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,314. The firm has a market cap of $245.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

