Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 478.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,743,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STL. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

