Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%.

STRL traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $645.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.