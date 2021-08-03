stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,497.99

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $112.19 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,497.99 or 0.06502774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00140658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,331.96 or 0.99785840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00840218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 723,941 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

